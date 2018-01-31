Dr. Clayton Friesen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Friesen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Clayton Friesen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Clayton Friesen, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Grand Island, NE. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Nebraska / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Brodstone Healthcare, CHI Health St. Francis, Henderson Health Care Services and Mary Lanning Healthcare.
Dr. Friesen works at
Locations
Grand Island Campus3515 Richmond Cir, Grand Island, NE 68803 Directions (308) 381-8636
Nebraska Specialty Network LLC Dba715 N Kansas Ave Ste 200, Hastings, NE 68901 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Brodstone Healthcare
- CHI Health St. Francis
- Henderson Health Care Services
- Mary Lanning Healthcare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- HealthSmart
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
While I was in the hospital for 24 hours, Dr. Friesen visited a minimum of 5 times. His explanations were clear and to the point. My family and I feel complete confidence in Dr. Friesen's medical skills to care for my heart health.
About Dr. Clayton Friesen, MD
- Cardiology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of Nebraska Medical Center
- University of Nebraska / College of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease
