Overview of Dr. Clayton Gibson, MD

Dr. Clayton Gibson, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Zanesville, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Genesis Hospital.



Dr. Gibson works at Physician Pavilion 955 in Zanesville, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Wrist Fracture, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.