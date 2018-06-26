Dr. Clayton Hinshaw, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hinshaw is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Clayton Hinshaw, MD
Overview
Dr. Clayton Hinshaw, MD is a Dermatologist in Tarzana, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Adventist Health Simi Valley.
Dr. Hinshaw works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Valley Dermatologic Medical Group Inc.18364 Clark St, Tarzana, CA 91356 Directions (818) 345-7122
-
2
Dermatology - Dr. Panagotacos32144 Agoura Rd Ste 106, Westlake Village, CA 91361 Directions (805) 379-3376
-
3
Simi Dermatologic Medical Center Inc2925 Sycamore Dr, Simi Valley, CA 93065 Directions (805) 527-6586
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Simi Valley
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hinshaw?
Best dermatologist in Simi Valley. He actually cares! He has detected several skin cancers on my bod. Recommend him highly
About Dr. Clayton Hinshaw, MD
- Dermatology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1326043456
Education & Certifications
- Chas R Drew University Med and Science
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hinshaw accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hinshaw has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hinshaw works at
Dr. Hinshaw has seen patients for Actinic Keratosis, Warts and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hinshaw on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Hinshaw. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hinshaw.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hinshaw, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hinshaw appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.