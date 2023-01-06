See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Woodland, CA
Dr. Clayton Hodges, MD

Orthopedic Sports Medicine
3.0 (4)
Map Pin Small Woodland, CA
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Clayton Hodges, MD

Dr. Clayton Hodges, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Woodland, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth and is affiliated with Woodland Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Hodges works at Dignity Health Woodland Clinic in Woodland, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hodges' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Woodland Clinic
    632 W Gibson Rd Ste B, Woodland, CA 95695 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Complications of Joint Prosthesis
Internal Derangement of Knee
Joint Pain
Complications of Joint Prosthesis
Internal Derangement of Knee
Joint Pain

Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Western Health Advantage

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Clayton Hodges, MD

    • Orthopedic Sports Medicine
    • 11 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1154680486
    Education & Certifications

    • Uc Davis Medical Center, Sports Medicine Fellowship
    • Uc Davis Medical Center, Residency
    • Uc Davis Medical Center, Internship
    • Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Woodland Memorial Hospital

