Dr. Clayton Hodges, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hodges is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Clayton Hodges, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Clayton Hodges, MD
Dr. Clayton Hodges, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Woodland, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth and is affiliated with Woodland Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Hodges works at
Dr. Hodges' Office Locations
-
1
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic632 W Gibson Rd Ste B, Woodland, CA 95695 DirectionsTuesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Western Health Advantage
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hodges?
Busy office but wait was minimal, 5-10 min. Dr Hodges was excellent and diagnosing and surgery went well. Love the PT dept at UT!! Dr Hodges nurses and staff fitted my son for his brace and explained it all to him so he could work it. Dr Hodges close contact with the PT Suzanne Castles keeps everything progressing. He is realistic and honest about recovery/rehab and that is much appreciated.
About Dr. Clayton Hodges, MD
- Orthopedic Sports Medicine
- 11 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1154680486
Education & Certifications
- Uc Davis Medical Center, Sports Medicine Fellowship
- Uc Davis Medical Center, Residency
- Uc Davis Medical Center, Internship
- Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth
- Orthopedic Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Woodland Memorial Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hodges has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hodges accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Hodges using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Hodges has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hodges works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Hodges. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hodges.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hodges, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hodges appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.