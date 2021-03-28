Dr. Clayton Nuelle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nuelle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Clayton Nuelle, MD
Overview of Dr. Clayton Nuelle, MD
Dr. Clayton Nuelle, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Columbia, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED|Loyola University Chicago Stritch School Of Medicine, Maywood IL and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center, Resolute Health Hospital, University Of Missouri Health Care and Uvalde Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Nuelle works at
Dr. Nuelle's Office Locations
Dr. Clayton Nuelle - Orthopaedic Surgery1100 Virginia Ave Ste 200, Columbia, MO 65201 Directions
TSAOG Orthopaedics - Schertz5000 Schertz Pkwy Ste 600, Schertz, TX 78154 Directions (210) 804-5400Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
TSAOG Orthopaedics - New Braunfels601 Creekside Xing # 106, New Braunfels, TX 78130 Directions (210) 804-5400
TSAOG Orthopaedics - Quarry Area400 Concord Plaza Dr Ste 300, San Antonio, TX 78216 Directions (210) 804-5400
TSAOG Orthopaedics - Medical Center2829 Babcock Rd Ste 700, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 804-5400Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
TSAOG Orthopaedics Quarry Area3327 Research Plz Ste 404, San Antonio, TX 78235 Directions (210) 804-5400Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center
- Resolute Health Hospital
- University Of Missouri Health Care
- Uvalde Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Nuelle was straightforward and to the point. Didnt have the “holier than thou” ego that seems far too common with younger orthos. Would recommend.
About Dr. Clayton Nuelle, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1811125859
Education & Certifications
- Sports Medicine Fellowship, University of Missouri Hospital and Clinics, Columbia, MO
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS|University of Missouri Hospital and Clinics, Columbia, MO
- University of Missouri Hospital and Clinics, Columbia, MO
- LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED|Loyola University Chicago Stritch School Of Medicine, Maywood IL
- Orthopedic Surgery
