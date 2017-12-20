Dr. Clayton Perry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Clayton Perry, MD
Overview of Dr. Clayton Perry, MD
Dr. Clayton Perry, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fenton, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from St Louis U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton.
Dr. Perry works at
Dr. Perry's Office Locations
-
1
SSM Health Orthopedics1011 Bowles Ave Ste 400, Fenton, MO 63026 Directions (314) 977-7200Monday8:30am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:30am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Perry?
Wonderful doctor!
About Dr. Clayton Perry, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1518938463
Education & Certifications
- Cook Co Hosp
- St Louis U, School of Medicine
- Swarthmore College
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Perry has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Perry accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Perry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Perry works at
Dr. Perry has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Perry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Perry. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perry.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.