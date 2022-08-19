See All Gastroenterologists in Brentwood, TN
Dr. Clayton Spiceland, MD

Gastroenterology
4.6 (9)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Clayton Spiceland, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Brentwood, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Kentucky College of Medicine and is affiliated with Tristar Southern Hills Medical Center.

Dr. Spiceland works at Gastroenterology Specialists of Middle Tennessee - Brentwood in Brentwood, TN with other offices in Nashville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Gastroenterology Specialists of Middle Tennessee - Brentwood
    1001 Health Park Dr Ste 500, Brentwood, TN 37027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 510-2017
  2. 2
    Gastroenterology Specialists of Middle Tennessee - Nashville
    397 Wallace Rd Ste 203, Nashville, TN 37211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 703-2273

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tristar Southern Hills Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Gastritis
Abdominal Pain
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Gastritis

Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colon Polyp Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hematochezia Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Jaundice Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Jaundice
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Liver Diseases and Disorders Chevron Icon
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Stomal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Swallowing Disorders Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vomiting
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 19, 2022
    Like a lot of men, I always put my health on the back burner until I am forced to go to the doctor. Dr. Spiceland had me feeling better within days for a problem that I had tolerated for many years. Going to a specialist was one of the best decisions of my life and I can't imagine there being a better Gastro doctor around than this one. He even performed my first colonoscopy that I had put off for way to long. My only regret about seeing this physician is that I didn't go sooner.
    — Aug 19, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Clayton Spiceland, MD
    About Dr. Clayton Spiceland, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 10 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1427499078
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Medical University of South Carolina
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Mayo Clinic (Minnesota)
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of Kentucky College of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Kentucky
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Clayton Spiceland, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spiceland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Spiceland has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Spiceland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Spiceland has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Spiceland on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Spiceland. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spiceland.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spiceland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spiceland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

