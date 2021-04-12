Overview of Dr. Cleland Child, MD

Dr. Cleland Child, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Newnan, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Emory University|Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Piedmont Hospital and Piedmont Newnan Hospital.



Dr. Child works at Piedmont Physicians at Newnan Professional Center in Newnan, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.