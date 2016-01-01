Overview of Dr. Clelia Moline, MD

Dr. Clelia Moline, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Montefiore Medical Center.



Dr. Moline works at Montefiore Medical Center in Bronx, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Vaginal Delivery and VBAC and Preeclampsia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.