Dr. Clement Banda, MD is a Dermatologist in Columbia, MD. They specialize in Dermatology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Zimbabwe Godfrey Huggins School Of Med Avondale Harare.
MD Laser Surgery Center, Columbia, MD7120 Minstrel Way Ste 103, Columbia, MD 21045 Directions (410) 312-5245
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Banda did laser lipo on me to help correct contour irregularities that a prior doctor caused with conventional liposuction to my abdomen. It definitely approved the overall appearance and he did make me wait 6 months after our first consult to have the procedure to make sure that all the healing from the first surgery had occurred first. This made me feel like he actually cared about a positive outcome and not just money. I think he has a very nice bedside manner. He is direct but soft spoken
- Dermatology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1255385498
- Queen Mary University Of London
- Mi State University College Human Med
- Godfrey Huggins Sch Med
- University Of Zimbabwe Godfrey Huggins School Of Med Avondale Harare
- Kamuzu Academy, Mtunthama, Malawi
Dr. Banda has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Banda accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Banda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Banda has seen patients for Varicose Eczema, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Banda on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Banda speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Banda. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Banda.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Banda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Banda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.