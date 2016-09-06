Overview

Dr. Clement Banda, MD is a Dermatologist in Columbia, MD. They specialize in Dermatology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Zimbabwe Godfrey Huggins School Of Med Avondale Harare.



Dr. Banda works at MD Laser Surgery Center, Columbia, MD in Columbia, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Varicose Eczema along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.