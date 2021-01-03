See All Otolaryngologists in Sugar Land, TX
Dr. Clement Chow, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.0 (25)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Clement Chow, MD

Dr. Clement Chow, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They completed their residency with Baylor College Of Med

Dr. Chow works at Southwest ENT of Fort Bend in Sugar Land, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Ear Ache and Tinnitus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Chow's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Southwest ENT of Fort Bend
    16902 Southwest Fwy Ste 200, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 242-2719
  2. 2
    Memorial Hermann Surgical Hospital-first Colony
    16906 Southwest Fwy, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 242-2719

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vertigo
Ear Ache
Tinnitus
Vertigo
Ear Ache
Tinnitus

Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hearing Loss Due to Noise Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jan 03, 2021
    He's the most intently attentive practitioner and gets directly to what is going on... He listens well, saying that if you listen to your patients they will provide the answers for you 90% of the time...
    Skip Griffin — Jan 03, 2021
    About Dr. Clement Chow, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1013025998
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Baylor College Of Med
    Residency
    Internship
    • University Kentucky
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Clement Chow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chow has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chow works at Southwest ENT of Fort Bend in Sugar Land, TX. View the full address on Dr. Chow’s profile.

    Dr. Chow has seen patients for Vertigo, Ear Ache and Tinnitus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chow on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Chow. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chow.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

