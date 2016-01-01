Overview of Dr. Clement Wade Fox, MD

Dr. Clement Wade Fox, MD is a Pulmonology Specialist in Monroe, LA. They specialize in Pulmonology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from LSU School of Medicine, Shreveport and is affiliated with Saint Francis Medical Center.



Dr. Fox works at St. Francis Pulmonary Clinic in Monroe, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Cough along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.