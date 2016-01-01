Dr. Fox accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Clement Wade Fox, MD
Overview of Dr. Clement Wade Fox, MD
Dr. Clement Wade Fox, MD is a Pulmonology Specialist in Monroe, LA. They specialize in Pulmonology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from LSU School of Medicine, Shreveport and is affiliated with Saint Francis Medical Center.
Dr. Fox's Office Locations
St. Francis Pulmonary Clinic411 Calypso St, Monroe, LA 71201 Directions (318) 966-6500
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Clement Wade Fox, MD
- Pulmonology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1154627941
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
- LSU School of Medicine, Shreveport
Dr. Fox has seen patients for Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Cough, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fox on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
