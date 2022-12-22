See All Orthopedic Surgeons in San Francisco, CA
Dr. Clement Jones, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Clement Jones, MD

Dr. Clement Jones, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Francis Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Jones works at Melkun Plastic Surgery in San Francisco, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Jones' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Melkun Plastic Surgery
    1199 Bush St Ste 640, San Francisco, CA 94109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (415) 775-1199
  2. 2
    Clement K. Jones, M.D.
    1700 California St Ste 420, San Francisco, CA 94109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (415) 563-6325

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Francis Memorial Hospital

Back Pain
Cervical Disc Degeneration
Cervical Herniated Disc
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cervical Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Cervical Sprain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Conditions Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Interlaminar Spacer Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Neck Injuries Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Soft Tissue Trauma Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Dislocation Chevron Icon
Spondolthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Guardian
    • Health Net of California
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Dec 22, 2022
    My husband and I went to see Dr. Jones for a second opinion for his cervical spinal stenosis and he spent an hour and a half with us asking us questions and pouring over every MRI. He had a warm and professional bedside manner and was extremely detail oriented. We ultimately decided to use him for my husbands surgery and are SO HAPPY with our decision. Dr. Jones was what I'd wish every surgeon could be like. He is clearly doing work that he takes pride in and spent so much time with us answering every question we had. He's not running a factory like the other ortho surgeon we encountered. Ultimately, the surgery was a big success and we have Dr. Jones to thank. We recommend him without reservation.
    Laura — Dec 22, 2022
    About Dr. Clement Jones, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1245221373
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Kerlan Jobe Orth Clin Centinela Hospital
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Roosevelt Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Tufts University School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Clement Jones, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jones is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jones has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jones works at Melkun Plastic Surgery in San Francisco, CA. View the full address on Dr. Jones’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Jones. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jones.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jones, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jones appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

