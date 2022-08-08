Dr. Clement McDonald III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McDonald III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Clement McDonald III, MD
Overview of Dr. Clement McDonald III, MD
Dr. Clement McDonald III, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They graduated from POZNAN MEDICAL ACADEMY and is affiliated with Iu Health West Hospital and Putnam County Hospital.
Dr. McDonald III's Office Locations
Center for Metabolic & Hormonal Disord9002 N Meridian St Ste 222, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Directions (317) 844-7059
Hospital Affiliations
- Iu Health West Hospital
- Putnam County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Mr. McDonald removed my thyroid in June of 2020. It was larger than expected. I had ZERO complications and only stayed overnight as planned. My scar has healed so well that most people are shocked when I point to it.
About Dr. Clement McDonald III, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1376604488
Education & Certifications
- POZNAN MEDICAL ACADEMY
- Otolaryngology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McDonald III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McDonald III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McDonald III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McDonald III has seen patients for Sinusitis, Throat Pain and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McDonald III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. McDonald III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McDonald III.
