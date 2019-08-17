Overview of Dr. Clement Nwosu, MD

Dr. Clement Nwosu, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center and Piedmont Macon Medical Center.



Dr. Nwosu works at Middle Georgia Internal Medicine And Kidney Diseases in Macon, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.