Overview of Dr. Clement Okinedo, MD

Dr. Clement Okinedo, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University and is affiliated with Crestwood Medical Center and Huntsville Hospital.



Dr. Okinedo works at Zoe Medical Care in Huntsville, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.