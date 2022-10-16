Dr. Clemmie Palmer III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Palmer III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Clemmie Palmer III, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Clemmie Palmer III, MD
Dr. Clemmie Palmer III, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with J. Paul Jones Hospital.
Dr. Palmer III's Office Locations
1
Palmer Psychiatric Services PC3090 Woodley Rd Ste A, Montgomery, AL 36116 Directions (334) 280-3230
Hospital Affiliations
- J. Paul Jones Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been with Dr.Palmer several years now. I’ve never had an issue scheduling or rescheduling appointments. He’s easy to talk to, seems to genuinely care, and remembers my personal history even if it is a long time between appointments. I particularly appreciate the telemedicine appointments as these save time, were perfect during the pandemic, and suit me and my condition.
About Dr. Clemmie Palmer III, MD
- Psychiatry
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1043211758
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Palmer III has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Palmer III accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Palmer III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Palmer III. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Palmer III.
