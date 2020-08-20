Dr. Evangelista has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Offers telehealth
Dr. Cleofe Evangelista, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Yardley, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 55 years of experience. They graduated from FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY / DR NICANOR REYES MEDICAL FOUNDATION INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Mary Medical Center.
Dr. Evangelista's Office Locations
Cleofe P Evangelista MD PC301 Oxford Valley Rd Ste 403A, Yardley, PA 19067 Directions (215) 321-0580
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
- Internal Medicine
- 55 years of experience
- 1588690929
Education & Certifications
- FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY / DR NICANOR REYES MEDICAL FOUNDATION INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Evangelista accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Evangelista has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Evangelista speaks Tagalog.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Evangelista. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Evangelista.
