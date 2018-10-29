Dr. Cletus Aralu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aralu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cletus Aralu, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Mechanicsville, VA. They specialize in Neurology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Jos, Faculty Of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center, Bon Secours Richmond Community Hospital and St. Mary's Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 8266 Atlee Rd Bldg 2, Mechanicsville, VA 23116 Directions (804) 325-8720
Bon Secours-richmond Community Hospital1500 N 28th St, Richmond, VA 23223 Directions (804) 225-7369
- Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center
- Bon Secours Richmond Community Hospital
- St. Mary's Hospital
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
I agree with one of the other patients who left a review the receptionist is so RUDE. I was told by Tory to come in 30 minutes before your apt so that patient can fill out paperwork. I got there at 7:30. Tory gave me the paperwork after 2 other patients had come in and that was about 8:34 and 9am. Then they took the other 2 patients that came in after I did. I was seen about 9:15-9:20 and I was heated. Dr Aralu needs to hire another receptionist, she makes the office looks bad.
- howard university hospital
- University Of Jos, Faculty Of Medical Sciences
Dr. Aralu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aralu accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aralu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aralu has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aralu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Aralu speaks French.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Aralu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aralu.
