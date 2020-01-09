Overview of Dr. Cleve James, MD

Dr. Cleve James, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Pasadena, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from HOWARD UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast and St. Luke's Health - Patients Medical Center - Pasadena, TX.



Dr. James works at Village Medical in Pasadena, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.