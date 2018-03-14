Overview of Dr. Cleveland Francis, MD

Dr. Cleveland Francis, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Alexandria, VA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital and Inova Mount Vernon Hospital.



Dr. Francis works at Inova Medical Group - Cardiology in Alexandria, VA with other offices in Woodbridge, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.