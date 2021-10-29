See All Podiatrists in Baton Rouge, LA
Dr. Clif Richardson, DPM

Podiatry
Dr. Clif Richardson, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Baton Rouge General - Bluebonnet and Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Richardson works at Baton Rouge Foot Care in Baton Rouge, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Nail Avulsion and Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

    Baton Rouge Foot Care PC
    Baton Rouge Foot Care PC
    8160 Ymca Plaza Dr Ste C, Baton Rouge, LA 70810
(225) 763-7770

  • Baton Rouge General - Bluebonnet
  • Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center

Nail Avulsion and Excision
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Plantar Fasciitis
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Plantar Fasciitis

Bunion
Abscess
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    Oct 29, 2021
    Very friendly staff and doctor. Very explanatory and keeps you well informed. Enjoyed a doctor with a friendly attitude and doesn't go to the extremes when surgery is needed, only does what is necessary.
    Cheryl Bonadona — Oct 29, 2021
    Podiatry
    English
    1447241112
    Benedictine Hosp
    New York College of Podiatric Medicine
    Southeastern
    Dr. Clif Richardson, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Richardson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Richardson works at Baton Rouge Foot Care in Baton Rouge, LA.

    Dr. Richardson has seen patients for Nail Avulsion and Excision, and more.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Richardson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Richardson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Richardson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

