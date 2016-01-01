Overview of Dr. Cliff Connery, MD

Dr. Cliff Connery, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Poughkeepsie, NY. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS and is affiliated with Putnam Hospital Center and Vassar Brothers Medical Center.



Dr. Connery works at Health Quest Med Prac Onclgy in Poughkeepsie, NY with other offices in Kingston, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Lung Cancer, Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) and Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.