Dr. Cliff Connery, MD
Overview of Dr. Cliff Connery, MD
Dr. Cliff Connery, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Poughkeepsie, NY. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS and is affiliated with Putnam Hospital Center and Vassar Brothers Medical Center.
Vassar Brothers Medical Center45 Reade Pl, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Directions (845) 483-6920
Health Quest Medical Practice PC1240 Ulster Ave, Kingston, NY 12401 Directions (845) 483-6920
Hospital Affiliations
- Putnam Hospital Center
- Vassar Brothers Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Cliff Connery, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS
