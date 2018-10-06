Dr. Cliff King, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. King is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cliff King, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Cliff King, MD
Dr. Cliff King, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lawrenceville, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Gwinnett.
Dr. King works at
Dr. King's Office Locations
Cliff L King MD601A Professional Dr Ste 150, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Directions (770) 963-6652
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital Gwinnett
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- American Life & Health Ins. Co.
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Concentra
- Coventry Health Care
- Employers Health Network
- First Health
- FirstCare Health Plans
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthStar
- Humana
- Humana Employers Health Plan of Georgia
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- NovaNet
- Optima Health
- PHCS
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful Doctor. Dr. King found something on an old MRI that other doctors missed! This was an answer to my prayers in solving my health problem. I feel very blessed to have gone to him. My husband goes to him and kept trying to get me to go, glad I finally went like night and day from my other doctor. Staff is wonderful also.
About Dr. Cliff King, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1972508521
Education & Certifications
- Emory U Affil Hosps
- Emory U Affil Hosps
- Emory University School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. King has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. King accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. King has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. King. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. King.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. King, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. King appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.