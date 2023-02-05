Overview of Dr. Clifford Amoils, MD

Dr. Clifford Amoils, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Valencia, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of The Witwatersrand, Faculty Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.



Dr. Amoils works at Ear Nose Throat Facial Plastic in Valencia, CA with other offices in Pacific Palisades, CA and Palmdale, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Deviated Septum, Tinnitus and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.