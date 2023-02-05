Dr. Clifford Amoils, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Amoils is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Clifford Amoils, MD
Overview of Dr. Clifford Amoils, MD
Dr. Clifford Amoils, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Valencia, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of The Witwatersrand, Faculty Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.
Dr. Amoils works at
Dr. Amoils' Office Locations
-
1
Santa Clarita E.N.T & Facial Plastic Surgery27879 Smyth Dr, Valencia, CA 91355 Directions (661) 259-2500
-
2
Sinus Center LA881 Alma Real Dr Ste 204, Pacific Palisades, CA 90272 Directions (310) 862-2288
-
3
Santa Clarita Ear, Nose, Throat and Facial Plastic Surgery -Antelope Valley655 W Avenue Q, Palmdale, CA 93551 Directions (661) 259-2500
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Amoils?
Dr. Amoils and his staff are outstanding. I learned about Dr Amoils after he reconstructued my nephews face after a bad car accident. Eight years later, Dr. Amoils removed two very large size polyps from my sinuses. From the time of my first appointment to the time of my surgery, I was looking at two weeks. Thank you Dr. Amoils for your kind and gentle care.
About Dr. Clifford Amoils, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 36 years of experience
- English, Dutch and Spanish
- 1013986397
Education & Certifications
- Usc Department Of Otolaryngology
- Usc/La County Hospital
- University Of The Witwatersrand, Faculty Of Health Sciences
- University Of The Witwatersrand, Bachelor Of Science
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Amoils has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amoils accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Amoils has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Amoils works at
Dr. Amoils has seen patients for Deviated Septum, Tinnitus and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Amoils on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Amoils speaks Dutch and Spanish.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Amoils. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amoils.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Amoils, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Amoils appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.