Dr. Clifford Appel, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Danbury, CT. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital.



Dr. Appel works at Danbury Hospital in Danbury, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Heartburn and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.