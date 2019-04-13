Overview

Dr. Clifford Ball, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Surprise, AZ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT HOUSTON and is affiliated with Dignity Health Arizona General Hospital.



Dr. Ball works at AHEC SOUTHWEST in Surprise, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.