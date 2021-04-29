Overview

Dr. Clifford Black, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Anniston, AL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center and Stringfellow Campus of Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Black works at Anniston General Surgery Cntr PC in Anniston, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.