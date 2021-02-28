Overview of Dr. Clifford Canepa, MD

Dr. Clifford Canepa, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Providence Portland Medical Center.



Dr. Canepa works at The Oregon Clinic in Portland, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.