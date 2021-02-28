Dr. Clifford Canepa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Canepa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Clifford Canepa, MD
Overview of Dr. Clifford Canepa, MD
Dr. Clifford Canepa, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Providence Portland Medical Center.
Dr. Canepa works at
Dr. Canepa's Office Locations
-
1
Plastic Surgery - East5050 NE Hoyt St Ste 422, Portland, OR 97213 Directions (503) 488-2345
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Portland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Canepa?
In 2000 Dr Canepa performed reduction surgery I had battled massive breasts since a teen As a result I developed severe pain in my neck and shoulders and never mind the endless leering It IS the best thing I ever did for myself BTW the girls are still perky despite the number of years :-)
About Dr. Clifford Canepa, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1861481913
Education & Certifications
- Strong Memorial Hospital
- OR Health Sciences University
- Oregon Health & Science University
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Canepa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Canepa accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Canepa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Canepa works at
Dr. Canepa has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Canepa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Canepa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Canepa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Canepa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Canepa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.