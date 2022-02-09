Dr. Clifford Carrol, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carrol is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Clifford Carrol, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Clifford Carrol, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from State University of New York and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital.
Dr. Carrol works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Red Rock Gastroenterology of Las Vegas3150 N Tenaya Way Ste 525, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 220-9865
-
2
Wayne Memorial Hospital601 Park St, Honesdale, PA 18431 Directions (570) 253-8185
-
3
Sunrise Clinics5915 S Rainbow Blvd Ste 105, Las Vegas, NV 89118 Directions (702) 220-9865
Hospital Affiliations
- MountainView Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthSource of Ohio
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- Preferred Health Systems
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Prudential
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Carrol?
Twice in the last 10 years, Dr. Carrol has saved my life. He is a great listener and leaves no stone unturned. He is a must see and you can make up your mind. I'm confident you won't be sorry.
About Dr. Clifford Carrol, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Hindi and Spanish
- 1023119138
Education & Certifications
- Stony Brook University
- Beth Israel Medical Center
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- State University of New York
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carrol has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carrol accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carrol has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carrol works at
Dr. Carrol has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Hernia and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carrol on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Carrol speaks Hindi and Spanish.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Carrol. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carrol.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carrol, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carrol appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.