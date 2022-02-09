Overview

Dr. Clifford Carrol, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from State University of New York and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital.



Dr. Carrol works at Great West Medical Associates in Las Vegas, NV with other offices in Honesdale, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Hernia and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.