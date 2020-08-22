Dr. Clifford Davis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Clifford Davis, MD
Overview of Dr. Clifford Davis, MD
Dr. Clifford Davis, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Vascular & Interventional Radiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from Medical College Of Virginia and is affiliated with Tampa General Hospital.
Dr. Davis' Office Locations
Tower Radiology - Bruce B. Downs3069 Grand Pavilion Dr, Tampa, FL 33613 Directions (813) 302-1610
Hospital Affiliations
- Tampa General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Davis performed a Prostate Artery Embolization on me to treat my extreme BPH. He and his staff were friendly, professional and thorough. Because of my unique anatomy, I had more arteries to address than the average patient. He took his time and dealt with my unique architecture. He is one of only a handful of interventional radiologists qualified to perform this procedure. I trust him implicitly.
About Dr. Clifford Davis, MD
- Vascular & Interventional Radiology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1376632521
Education & Certifications
- SHANDS HOSPITAL AT THE UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- SHANDS HOSPITAL AT THE UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- Medical College Of Virginia
- Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Davis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Davis has seen patients for Vascular Transcatheter Embolization and Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Davis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Davis. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.