Overview of Dr. Clifford Ehrlich, MD

Dr. Clifford Ehrlich, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lansdale, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Jefferson Lansdale Hospital.



Dr. Ehrlich works at Cardiology Consultants of Philadelphia in Lansdale, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.