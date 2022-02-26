Dr. Clifford Everett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Everett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Clifford Everett, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Clifford Everett, MD
Dr. Clifford Everett, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Strong Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Everett works at
Dr. Everett's Office Locations
-
1
University Of Rochester Medical Center4901 Lac de Ville Blvd Ste 230, Rochester, NY 14618 Directions (585) 341-9258
-
2
Rochester601 Elmwood Ave # 665, Rochester, NY 14642 Directions (585) 275-5321
Hospital Affiliations
- Strong Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Everett?
I have had three different spinal injections by Dr. Everett. Each time the relief has been almost immediate and lasted a long time. The last injection lasted two years and during that period one of my discs healed (not sure why). Dr. Everett’s staff is also knowledgeable and caring. PA Michelle Barone is a good diagnostician. Appointments run on time and services are performed quickly and efficiently. Empathy is a bonus from both providers as well as Dr. Everett’s staff at Bldg. D at Clinton Crossing. Highly recommend as a first step and possible cure for lower back pain and leg pain caused by sciatica.
About Dr. Clifford Everett, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1952342685
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- Regis College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Everett has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Everett accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Everett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Everett works at
Dr. Everett has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Everett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Everett. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Everett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Everett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Everett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.