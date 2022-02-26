Overview of Dr. Clifford Everett, MD

Dr. Clifford Everett, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Strong Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Everett works at University Of Rochester Medical Center in Rochester, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.