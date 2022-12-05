Overview

Dr. Clifford Fetters, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Carmel, IN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University / Bloomington and is affiliated with Wood County Hospital.



Dr. Fetters works at Health and Wellness Of Carmel in Carmel, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.