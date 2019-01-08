Overview

Dr. Clifford Garvin, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Denison, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Arkansas At Fayetteville and is affiliated with Alliancehealth Durant, Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital at Sherman and Texoma Medical Center.



Dr. Garvin works at Clifford D Garvin MD in Denison, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.