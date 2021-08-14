Overview of Dr. Clifford Gelman, MD

Dr. Clifford Gelman, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Pismo Beach, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Hosp and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center, Marian Regional Medical Center and Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Gelman works at Associated Surgeons-Sn Luis in Pismo Beach, CA with other offices in Melbourne, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Inguinal Hernia and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.