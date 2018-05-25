Dr. Clifford Georges, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Georges is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Clifford Georges, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Clifford Georges, MD
Dr. Clifford Georges, MD is an Urology Specialist in Allentown, PA. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest and Lehigh Valley Hospital - Muhlenberg.
Dr. Georges' Office Locations
Lvpg Urology1250 S Cedar Crest Blvd Ste 215, Allentown, PA 18103 Directions (610) 402-6986
Hospital Affiliations
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Muhlenberg
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Georges has been treating me for kidney stones. He is extremely professional in his diagnosis and his treatment program. Very compassionate and personable. I would highly recommend Dr Georges.
About Dr. Clifford Georges, MD
- Urology
- English
Education & Certifications
- COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Georges has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Georges accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Georges has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Georges has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Georges on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Georges. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Georges.
