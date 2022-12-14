Dr. Clifford Henderson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Henderson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Clifford Henderson, MD is a Dermatologist in Enid, OK. They specialize in Dermatology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.
Scheffe Prescription Shop Parkview330 S 5th St, Enid, OK 73701 Directions (580) 242-2386
Saints Dermatology9720 BROADWAY EXT, Oklahoma City, OK 73114 Directions (405) 280-7546
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Very good experience of removal of cancer spot on my nose. I do recommend.
- Dermatology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Dr. Henderson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Henderson accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Henderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Henderson has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Adjacent Tissue Transfer and Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Henderson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Henderson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Henderson.
