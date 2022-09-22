Overview of Dr. Clifford Hendricks, MD

Dr. Clifford Hendricks, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ochsner Baptist and Touro Infirmary.



Dr. Hendricks works at New Orleans Eye Specialists in Metairie, LA with other offices in New Orleans, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Conjunctival Hemorrhage and Eyelid Spasm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.