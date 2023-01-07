See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Richmond, VA
Dr. Clifford Hepper, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.6 (138)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Clifford Hepper, MD

Dr. Clifford Hepper, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Richmond, VA. 

Dr. Hepper works at OrthoVirginia - St Mary's in Richmond, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Ganglion Cyst, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hepper's Office Locations

    OrthoVirginia - Chippenham
    5899 Bremo Rd Ste 100, Richmond, VA 23226 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 373-6484

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Henrico Doctors' Hospital
  • Parham Doctors' Hospital
  • Retreat Doctors' Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ganglion Cyst
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Ganglion Cyst
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Virginia
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Optima Health
    • Special Needs Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 139 ratings
    Patient Ratings (139)
    5 Star
    (121)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Jan 07, 2023
    I had a problem with my wrist. I reported it to my PCP who sent me to specialist. They quickly took films and assessed the situation. I was happy with the results.
    Brenda French — Jan 07, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Clifford Hepper, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1063617140
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Washington University In St. Louis
    Board Certifications
    • Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Clifford Hepper, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hepper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hepper has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hepper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hepper works at OrthoVirginia - St Mary's in Richmond, VA. View the full address on Dr. Hepper’s profile.

    Dr. Hepper has seen patients for Ganglion Cyst, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hepper on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    139 patients have reviewed Dr. Hepper. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hepper.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hepper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hepper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

