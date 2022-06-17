Overview of Dr. Clifford Howe, MD

Dr. Clifford Howe, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Pueblo, CO. They graduated from University of Nebraska / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Parkview Medical Center and St. Mary-Corwin Hospital.



Dr. Howe works at Greenwood Ear Nose & Throat Specialists PC in Pueblo, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Postnasal Drip, Allergic Rhinitis and Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.