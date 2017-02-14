Dr. Clifford Hume, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hume is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Clifford Hume, MD
Overview of Dr. Clifford Hume, MD
Dr. Clifford Hume, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from J & S Weill M C Cornell Univ and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake and Harborview Medical Center.
Dr. Hume works at
Dr. Hume's Office Locations
-
1
Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Center at UW Medical Center - Montlake1959 NE Pacific St # 300, Seattle, WA 98195 Directions
-
2
Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Clinic at Harborview328 9th Ave N, Seattle, WA 98109 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
- Harborview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Health Net
- MultiPlan
- ODS Health Plan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hume?
Dr. Hume reconstructed my left ear on which I had no hearing. He did a stapes surgery which involves replacing little bones in the middle ear. 2 months after the surgery I recovered full hearing on my left ear. Dr. Humes is a great doctor and I would definitely go to him again.
About Dr. Clifford Hume, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1629168570
Education & Certifications
- Columbia Univ Coll Phys & Surg, Neuroscience
- Univ Of Washington Sch Of Med
- Univ Of Washington Sch Of Med
- J & S Weill M C Cornell Univ
- Carleton College, Mn
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hume has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hume accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Hume using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Hume has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hume works at
Dr. Hume has seen patients for Vertigo, Dizziness and Otitis Media, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hume on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Hume. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hume.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hume, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hume appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.