Dr. Clifford Iriele, MD

Psychiatry
1.5 (8)
Map Pin Small Los Angeles, CA
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Clifford Iriele, MD

Dr. Clifford Iriele, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Central University of Este (Uce) / School of Medicine and is affiliated with L A Downtown Medical Center, Mission Community Hospital, Pacifica Hospital Of The Valley and Southern California Hospital At Hollywood.

Dr. Iriele works at Clifford I Iriele MD Inc in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Panorama City, CA and Sun Valley, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Tobacco Use Disorder, Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse and Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Iriele's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Clifford I Iriele MD Inc
    1711 W Temple St Ste 6642, Los Angeles, CA 90026 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (213) 483-0249
  2. 2
    Mission Community Hospital
    14850 Roscoe Blvd, Panorama City, CA 91402 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 787-2222
  3. 3
    Dba Pacifica Hospital of the Valley
    9449 San Fernando Rd, Sun Valley, CA 91352 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 767-3310

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • L A Downtown Medical Center
  • Mission Community Hospital
  • Pacifica Hospital Of The Valley
  • Southern California Hospital At Hollywood

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Tobacco Use Disorder
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse
Tobacco Use Disorder
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Behavior Therapy Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Autism
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Nondependent Hallucinogen Abuse Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    1.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Jun 06, 2020
    He was very nice. He may come off as not caring, but he truly is. He wants to know about you and how best he can help.
    — Jun 06, 2020
    About Dr. Clifford Iriele, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1518124718
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Central University of Este (Uce) / School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Clifford Iriele, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Iriele is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Iriele has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Iriele has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Iriele has seen patients for Tobacco Use Disorder, Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse and Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Iriele on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Iriele. The overall rating for this provider is 1.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Iriele.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Iriele, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Iriele appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

