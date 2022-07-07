Dr. Clifford Jeng, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jeng is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Clifford Jeng, MD
Dr. Clifford Jeng, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center.
Mercy Medical Center301 Saint Paul St, Baltimore, MD 21202 Directions (410) 659-2800Tuesday8:00am - 3:30pm
Mercy Personnel Physicians At Glen Burnie7927 Ritchie Hwy, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 Directions (410) 659-2800
Ati Holding LLC7820 Wormans Mill Rd Ste C, Frederick, MD 21701 Directions (410) 659-2800
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
After 10 months of seeing a podiatrist who further damaged my foot and an orthopedic doctor who wasn’t qualified to handle the surgery, I was recommended to Dr. Clifford Jeng at Mercy Hospital. Dr. Jeng explained that he could take away my pain and enable me to walk properly again. The outpatient surgery took place at The Institute for Foot and Ankle Reconstruction at Mercy in Baltimore, Maryland where all employees were extremely happy to be part of the team. Dr. Jeng performed five different procedures during the surgery and I went home to heal. After following Dr. Jeng’s instructions precisely, I was walking normally after five and a half months and am still in great shape after ten months. I currently have returned to normal activities, am experiencing little to no swelling and, of course, no pain. I will be forever grateful to Dr. Jeng for having the forthright knowledge, expertise and bedside manner while healing my wounds.
About Dr. Clifford Jeng, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins School of Medicine
Dr. Jeng has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeng accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jeng has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jeng has seen patients for Limb Pain, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jeng on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Jeng. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jeng.
