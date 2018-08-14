Overview of Dr. Clifford Johnson, MD

Dr. Clifford Johnson, MD is an Urology Specialist in Hendersonville, NC. They specialize in Urology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with AdventHealth Hendersonville.



Dr. Johnson works at AdventHealth Medical Group Urology at Medical Office Building in Hendersonville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.