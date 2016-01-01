Dr. Clifford Kahn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kahn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Clifford Kahn, MD
Overview of Dr. Clifford Kahn, MD
Dr. Clifford Kahn, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Encino, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center.
Dr. Kahn's Office Locations
Harry S Kahn M D Inc17525 Ventura Blvd Ste 203, Encino, CA 91316 Directions (818) 986-3366
Clifford Kahn, M.D.16633 Ventura Blvd Ste 802, Encino, CA 91436 Directions (818) 986-3366
Tarzana Garden Ob Gyn18411 Clark St Ste 301, Tarzana, CA 91356 Directions (818) 757-8839
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Health Net
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Clifford Kahn, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1619958626
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Med
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine
- UCI
- Orthopedic Surgery
