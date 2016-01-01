See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Encino, CA
Dr. Clifford Kahn, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Clifford Kahn, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.7 (3)
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Clifford Kahn, MD

Dr. Clifford Kahn, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Encino, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center.

Dr. Kahn works at Clifford Kahn, M.D. in Encino, CA with other offices in Tarzana, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Foot Sprain and Ankle Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Kahn's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Harry S Kahn M D Inc
    17525 Ventura Blvd Ste 203, Encino, CA 91316 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 986-3366
  2. 2
    Clifford Kahn, M.D.
    16633 Ventura Blvd Ste 802, Encino, CA 91436 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 986-3366
  3. 3
    Tarzana Garden Ob Gyn
    18411 Clark St Ste 301, Tarzana, CA 91356 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 757-8839

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Limb Pain
Foot Sprain
Ankle Fracture
Limb Pain
Foot Sprain
Ankle Fracture

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Ankle Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Foot Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Midfoot Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Toe Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Infectious Arthritis Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Wear and Tear Arthritis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Health Net
    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Kahn?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Clifford Kahn, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Clifford Kahn, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Kahn to family and friends

    Dr. Kahn's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Kahn

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Clifford Kahn, MD.

    About Dr. Clifford Kahn, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 47 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1619958626
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Baylor College Of Med
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • UCI
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Clifford Kahn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kahn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kahn has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kahn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kahn has seen patients for Limb Pain, Foot Sprain and Ankle Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kahn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Kahn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kahn.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kahn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kahn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Clifford Kahn, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.