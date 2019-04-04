Overview of Dr. Clifford Kavinsky, MD

Dr. Clifford Kavinsky, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Aurora, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Macneal Hospital, Rush Oak Park Hospital and Rush University Medical Center.



Dr. Kavinsky works at Rush Cardiology - Aurora in Aurora, IL with other offices in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease and Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.