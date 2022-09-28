Dr. Clifford Kitten, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kitten is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Clifford Kitten, MD
Overview of Dr. Clifford Kitten, MD
Dr. Clifford Kitten, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They graduated from Texas Tech University and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress, HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest, HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball, Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital, Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital, St. Luke's Health - The Vintage Hospital and St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital.
Dr. Kitten works at
Dr. Kitten's Office Locations
KPS Cardiovascular Surgery PLLC118 Shenandoah Dr Ste A, Shenandoah, TX 77381 Directions (281) 583-4000
KDS Cardiovascular Surgery21212 Northwest Fwy Ste 305, Cypress, TX 77429 Directions (281) 583-4000
Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital13300 Hargrave Rd Ste 340, Houston, TX 77070 Directions (281) 583-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
- HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
- HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball
- Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
- St. Luke's Health - The Vintage Hospital
- St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I was living in Spring Tx in 1993. I had pains in my arms from elbows down. I went into emergency room about 2:30 am. It was decided by test that I needed 4x bypass. That was done within 24/48 hours. I was 53 at the time. After I recovered enough to go home he said to me in a joking manner he would give a 15 year warranty. It’s been some 28 years now and now my cardiologist will I have here in Missouri say they look good as new
About Dr. Clifford Kitten, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1396730826
Education & Certifications
- UT University Health Services
- Texas Tech University
- Thoracic Surgery
Dr. Kitten works at
