Overview of Dr. Clifford Kitten, MD

Dr. Clifford Kitten, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They graduated from Texas Tech University and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress, HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest, HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball, Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital, Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital, St. Luke's Health - The Vintage Hospital and St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital.



Dr. Kitten works at KDS Cardiovascular Surgery in Shenandoah, TX with other offices in Cypress, TX and Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Aneurysm, Aortic Aneurysm and Pericardial Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.