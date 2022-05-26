Overview

Dr. Clifford Kramer, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Milford, CT. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Universita Degli Studi Di Bologna, Facolta De Medicina E Chirurgia|University of Bologna (Italy)|University of Bologna, Italy and is affiliated with St. Vincent's Medical Center.



Dr. Kramer works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Milford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Dizziness, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.