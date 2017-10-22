See All Dermatologists in Ocoee, FL
Dr. Clifford Lober, MD

Dermatology
4.6 (10)
Accepting new patients
49 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Clifford Lober, MD is a Dermatologist in Ocoee, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from DUKE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with HCA Florida Osceola Hospital.

Dr. Lober works at Clifford W Lober MD in Ocoee, FL with other offices in Kissimmee, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Clifford W Lober MD
    1151 Blackwood Ave Ste 100, Ocoee, FL 34761 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 656-9700
  2. 2
    Kissimmee Office
    505 W Oak St Ste 201, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 846-7166

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Osceola Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Warts
Dermatitis
Actinic Keratosis
Warts
Dermatitis
Actinic Keratosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Medicare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 22, 2017
    Wonderful medical care.. Excellent outcome..Very grateful to Dr Lobar and his lovely staff.
    Beverly Gregory in St Cloud, FL — Oct 22, 2017
    About Dr. Clifford Lober, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 49 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1023000437
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Duke University School Of Medicine
    Residency
    • University of Tennessee / Memphis / College of Medicine & Surgery
    Medical Education
    • DUKE UNIV SCH OF MED
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Clifford Lober, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lober is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lober has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Lober. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lober.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lober, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lober appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

